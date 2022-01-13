🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — State Rep. Gerald Mullery Thursday announced he has decided to not seek re-election in the 119th Legislative District.

Mullery, 51 of Newport Township, said serving Pennsylvania’s 119th Legislative District in the House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of his life.

“I never intended to make public service a life-long career and firmly believe in the concept of the ‘citizen-statesperson,’” Mullery said. “Our founding fathers wanted honorable people of common origin to serve for a limited time, then step aside and let others serve in their place. That is exactly what I intend to do.”

Mullery, a Democrat, said throughout his time in office, he has tried to hold true to his original platform of fighting for the creation of family-sustaining jobs, lower taxes, quality public education, safe neighborhoods, and environmental protection.

“Now, it is time for me to seek new challenges and give a fresh voice the opportunity to advocate for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s future,” Mullery said. “I will never be able to adequately express how thankful I am to everyone who has stood by my side during my time in service. My wife and children have been my greatest supporters and together we look forward to the next chapter in our story.

“My staff has helped tens of thousands in a professional and empathetic manner and I seriously doubt I would’ve been re-elected once if not for them. I am humbled by my constituent’s support at the ballot box and thank you for permitting me to be your voice in the Legislature. None of this would have been possible without you and I will be forever grateful.”

Mullery defeated Bob Morgan and Gary Zingaretti in the Democratic primary of 2010. He then went on to defeat Republican Rick Arnold in November of 2010. Mullery assumed office in Januaryf 2011.

In 2012 he ran against Republican Arnold again and successfully defended his seat.

In 2014 Mullery defeated fellow Democrat Tony Bonomo in the 2014 primary. Bonomo, a Hazleton Area School Board member lost by a 3 to 1 vote margin. Mullery was unopposed in the November general election of 2014.

In 2016 Mullery defeated Justin Behrens from Mountaintop in the November 2016 election. In 2018, he again defeated Behrens.

In 2020, Mullery defeated businessman John Chura from West Hazleton in the general election.

Mullery was preceded in the 119th District by John Yudichak, who went on to become the state senator in the 14th Senatorial District.

Mullery and his wife, Michele, are the parents of four children.

Mullery is a graduate of King’s College (B.A.), ad the Duquesne University School of Law (J.D.)

