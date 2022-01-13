🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown Thursday announced the creation of a Code Blue Emergency Shelter in the city. The shelter will be located at the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St.

The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission. The city will assist the administration of the program by making the determination of when to issue a Code Blue, publicizing when it will be in effect and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a Code Blue.

A Code Blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more. The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square downtown.

During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests beginning at 9 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. the following morning. People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795 Ex. 406 or by sending an email to [email protected]

— Staff Report