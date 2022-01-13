🔊 Listen to this

Checks worth $990,000 in American Rescue Plan funds received by Wilkes-Barre and awarded to non-profits by the United Way of Wyoming Valley wait to be mailed out from the agency’s office Thursday.

WILKES-BARRE — Within minutes after Bill Jones wrapped up a brief press conference Thursday with Mayor George Brown to announce the award of $990,000 of pandemic-related grants to local non-profits, a mail carrier picked up their checks from the office of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

A total of 24 agencies within the city received between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds from the $37.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds the federal government awarded Wilkes-Barre last year to help recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For everyone of these agencies it’s a meaningful amount relative to their budget, that will help them do the work that they do,” said Jones, CEO and President of the local United Way.

The United Way received 28 applications for the funding and used an objective and mathematical formula to determine the awards, taking into consideration the size of the non-profit and the number of employees working in the city, Jones said.

“The nice thing is this money is going to go right back into the agencies that can help our residents the most,” said Brown.

There was no deadline to spend the grants. The only stipulation was the non-profits had to be located in the city, Brown said.

A $10,000 check was on its way to Grebe Street and A Moment of Magic Inc.

The non-profit’s Executive Director Kaylee McGrane had been notified earlier by the United Way of the award. McGrane, a former Coughlin high school graduate, created the non-profit in 2014. It started with one chapter in Wilkes-Barre and has grown into a national organization headquartered in New York.

Prior to the pandemic, the non-profit took college students dressed as famous characters into children’s hospitals to brighten up the days for patients and their families, McGrane said. But the pandemic temporarily put a stop to the visits.

“That allows us to keep our promise to children we will be there,” McGrane said of the grant. The non-profit complemented its in-person programming with virtual services launched last year, she said.

Other awards included: $75,000 to the Catholic Youth Center for repairs; $52,660 to the Domestic Violence Service Center to expand its shelter to meet pandemic-imposed guidelines; and $10,000 to Northeast Foster Care Inc. to provide dinners and after-school snacks for clients in mentoring program.

The city provided a total of $1.1 million of ARP money to United Way for the awards and the agency was allowed to take 10% to administer the program.

Other agencies also participating in Brown’s 9-Point Plan take the same percentage. The plan, announced last summer, provides a total of $7.1 million in ARP funds for a variety of programs administered in-house by the city and by outside agencies such as the Commission on Economic Opportunity, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.