PLAINS TWP. — The VA Medical Center at 1111 East End Blvd. is searching for volunteer drivers to join the team, assisting patients with getting to and from appointments in a safe and reliable manner.

The Volunteer Transportation Network is recruiting drivers in Allentown, Bangor, Clarks Summit, Honesdale, Jim Thorpe, Shamokin, Scranton, Stroudsburg, Tamaqua, Williamsport and Wilkes-Barre.

In order to become a volunteer driver, you must possess a valid driver’s license and insurance, as well as a clean driving record. Drivers must also pass a medical evaluation and register as a VA volunteer.

If you’re interested in learning more or becoming a volunteer driver, you can contact VA’s Voluntary Service at 570-821-7237.

— Ryan Evans