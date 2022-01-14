Child diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease likely from defendant

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a 31-year-old man after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted a child for more than a year.

Bryan Nee, of Matson Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on charges of rape of a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

City police arrested Nee after the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Details of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint supporting the charges.

During the investigation, police in the complaint say the child was diagnosed with genital herpes likely transmitted by Nee, who has a history of herpes simplex Type 1.