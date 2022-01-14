🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 764 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,129.

The county’s total cases are now at 63,247 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 35,531 cases and 622 deaths; Monroe County has 32,536 cases and 442 deaths.

The Department of Health on Friday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 26,610 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,401,681.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 10:

• 74.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

• 313,260 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 154,179 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 48,395 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 16.2% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 3–Sunday, Jan. 9:

• The daily average number of cases was 27,545.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10 was 18.3 percent higher than on Jan. 3.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively.

• Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

