WILKES-BARRE — The city Friday declared a Code Blue and activated an emergency shelter with the forecast of frigid temperatures and a winter storm later this weekend.

Mayor George Brown said the declaration will be in effect from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

A Code Blue goes into effect when the National Weather Service forecast temperatures of 20 degrees or lower or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

The emergency shelter in the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St. will be open from 9 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday and again from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. Keystone Mission administers the shelter.

During the duration of the declaration the city will illuminate a blue light on Public Square downtown. The city also will have employees attempt to notify the homeless of the Code Blue.