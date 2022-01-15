🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Fire crews from numerous departments around the Back Mountain and West Side are battling a second-alarm fire at Offset Paperback Manufacturers on the Memorial Highway this evening.

Offset Paperback Manufacturers, owned by New York-based Bertelsmann Printing Group USA, produces paperback books.

Crews and witnesses said that firefighters were called to Offset twice earlier in the week for smaller fires.

