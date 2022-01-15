🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The NAACP Diamond City Branch #2306 held a virtual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as the national holiday nears.

According to the announcement from the organization’s Facebook page:

We have made it through a year of trials and tribulations, a year of obstacles and opposition, but still we carry on.

The event, a prerecorded video played over Zoom, featured remarks from numerous members of the community, including: Chapter president Jimel Calliste; Mayor George Brown; Judge Lesa Gelb; NAACP Vice President of Pennsylvania Youth & College Division Michael Jefferson; State Rep Eddie Day Pashinski; Congressman Matt Cartwright and concluded with a recorded reading of Dr. King’s famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech by former chapter president, Ronald Felton, from the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The speeches and remarks were interspersed with images from Dr. King’s life, as well as a moving music/video tribute featuring dancers on Public Square with the message of “How Many More?” The lyrics read as such: “Take a look around, can you see it now? Don’t be colorblind, ‘cause when they’re killing mine, they’ll try to justify.”

In his remarks, Mayor George Brown said, “I’m honored as the mayor of Wilkes-Barre to work with the NAACP, branch 2306, to ensure that all community members feel free that they have a part in the city.”

District Judge Lisa Gelb quoted Dr. King, saying, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?” She then offered many routes folks can take to impact change, but offered a word of warning: You can’t just sit on the sidelines.

Michael Jefferson, the aforementioned NAACP Vice President of Pennsylvania Youth & College Division, reflected on Dr. King’s legacy.

“This program is in remembrance of Dr. King and his service to this country, as well as his service to the under-represented Black community of the United States. My message to the kids and young adults of this community is to take this program and let it inspire you to go into your community and do some type of service in the name of Dr. King,” Jefferson said.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski reflected on Dr. King’s values and moral character and said, “And as we celebrate the great achievements of Dr. King, the work for liberty and justice for all is far from over.”

“We’ve come a long way, but Dr. King’s Dream is not yet complete. It’s up to us. It’s up to you. It’s up to me,” Pashinski added.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright praised the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP, saying, “You give me hope for the future of our country and our community, and I want to say it’s an honor for me to serve our fellow citizens beside you.”

In closing, as former Chapter 2306 President Ronald Felton read Dr. King’s speech, he said, “Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania,” and NAACP Chapter 2306 is working to ensure that holds true here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and across the country.