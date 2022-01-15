🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — A massive, multi-alarm fire at a paperback manufacturing plant rekindled twice in the early hours of Saturday morning, but has been brought under control after a fight that lasted well into Friday night.

The scene at Offset Paperback Manufacturing on Memorial Highway in Dallas had largely cleared out around noon on Saturday, but a firefighter still on scene said that crews would be returning to the plant later in the day to continue working.

Despite two additional calls to the scene around 6 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. to contain a rekindling of the blaze, firefighters on scene said that the situation was under control.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, and officials believe that the blaze may have been sparked by some sort of mechanical issue in the plant’s bailer area.

The fire quickly spread and crews from all over the Back Mountain were called in to combat the blaze, staying on scene as late as 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

This was the third call to Offset in the span of a week; firefighters were called to the site on Monday to extinguish a dumpster fire and again on Wednesday to put out a smaller fire in the bailer area that had been knocked down by the building’s sprinkler system, according to information posted to the Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Crews on scene Saturday said that the brutally cold temperatures made it tougher to fight the fire, with the water tankers called in having to deal with their water freezing.

Additionally, a dust flashover occurred late Friday night that forced the firefighters to scramble out of the building to regroup.

Firefighters on scene Saturday confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.