While you’re in for a sandwich and a bag of chips, you can also check out the other offerings inside. T-shirts, wind chimes, sauces, local history books - the list goes on for the deli that has surely become a staple in the downtown Wilkes-Barre community.

In conjunction with the Diamond City Partnership, Circles on the Square has been able to donate meals to Fork Over Love, as well as work on a surprise or two coming in the near future.

Phil Rudy opened Circles on the Square with business partner Steve Gibbs back in 1985. Both have since passed away, however, Phil’s photograph still hangs proudly in the deli, overlooking what he built. Today, Circles is in the more than capable hands of the Sokolowskis - Walter and Brenda.

Brenda Sokolowski was an employee of Circles on the Square for nearly 15 years. After Phil Rudy’s passing in 2017, Brenda was a favorite of Phil’s wife, Debi, to take over. Brenda and her husband closed a deal on the eve of 2021 to take ownership. She was not at all hesitant to take over a business during the pandemic.

“We’re just doing our day-to-day business, like Phil ran it. Because that was my philosophy, you know? It wasn’t broke, I’m not gonna change anything,” she added. However, that’s not to say she hasn’t had some help from the Diamond City Partners.

“They always offer ideas,” she remarked, mentioning how she’s currently working with the DCP on a little something for February to surprise customers. “We’re just trying to iron out the little details on it.”

She also mentioned how DCP’s Susan Magnotta, director of marketing and development, “hooked her up” with Ruth Corcoran of Fork Over Love. Through that partnership, Circles has been able to donate 130 meals to those in need. Fork Over Love frequently works with local restaurants in their endeavors. Folks can purchase meals from downtown eateries. such as Circles, which will then be donated and handed out at distribution events.

“That’s a perfect scenario,” Sokolowski said. “Everybody wins.”

And that cohesion of downtown working together to support one another is further illustrated by the recent news of Public Square’s ice-skating rink. Sokolowski originally thought the rink would only be open on Saturday’s, but she was informed it’d be open 7 days a week. “So, hopefully more people will come in to see it and walk around and go to all the businesses around.”

All of that said, Circles keeps on keeping on. “He (Phil) had a good concept. He knew what he was doing and we’re just gonna continue that.” And while things, Sokolowski admits, could be a little better, she mentions they’re able to pay the bills, and their employees. Circles kept a full staff — a staff which Sokolowski says is like her family. And with that family, they hope to double the 36 years Phil Rudy had with his business, continuing his legacy and then some.

Circles on the Square, located at 9 Public Square, currently operates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All orders are takeout, except in the warmer months when they offer outdoor seating. Delivery is also available. The menu is massive, and there’s a large selection of knick-knacks, wind chimes, local history books, various sauces, or t-shirts.