Coal Creative president/CEO named ‘Maverick of the Year’ by Stevie Awards

WILKES-BARRE — Holly K. Pilcavage, president and CEO of the local design and marketing agency Coal Creative, was named “Maverick of the Year” Thursday at the 18th annual Stevie Awards.

The Stevie Awards are a global awards program which, “honors organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them,” and take the time to “recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide,” according to its Facebook page.

The Maverick of the Year recognizes females “who have affected positive change in their companies and/or industries.”

For Pilcavage, that positive change goes one step further, into the community here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

She grew up primarily in Plains Township, graduating from Coughlin High School in 2008. Since then, she’s lived in New Jersey, Ohio and California.

She returned to the area a little over five years ago after connecting with Coal Creative founder Gerard Durling.

“He really believed that you don’t have to move to Philly, Chicago, LA, Austin, those big cities to do something big and make an impact especially in digital marketing and digital media,” she said.

And she latched onto that. Upon moving home, she says she just started hanging out at Coal Creative, where she spent her first day repainting.

Fast forward to the present day, and Pilcavage says her desire to make a difference keeps her going; however, as far as the award is concerned, it’s her team as a whole that earned the recognition.

“It’s definitely all about them, including myself. So, I’m humbled. I’m appreciative. And it helps me keep going,” Pilcavage said. “I’m not driven by praise and awards, but obviously it doesn’t hurt, because I’m still a human. Who doesn’t love their mom being proud of them, you know?”

The driving force behind her continued success is the why.

For Pilcavage, she says, “Yes, I run a marketing company, and I’m passionate about that, don’t get me wrong, but that’s not my deepest ‘why,’ right? It’s people. It’s getting people to the table. It’s being inclusive … No matter what title or whatever label I have, I know what I’m pursuing.”

And she encourages other young up-and-comers to find their own ‘why’ and attack it. “Figure out what it is for you … and always go back to that because you are the only you. You’re going to be able to show up, bring that to the table every single time and that’s going to make a difference.”

Pilcavage has seen it in action, finding herself on different board seats across the community and as a member of various organizations, simply because she knows her why.

And on finding that why in NEPA, she says, “It’s all here, and if it’s not here, you can create it.”

Having lived in three states and visited 49 for extended short-stays, she says that perspective has made all the difference. She admitted some self doubt, moving back home at 26 and asking herself, “Am I failing?” However, she vowed that if she was going to return to the valley, it’d be to make a difference, “So that young people can see and maybe even some older generations can see what’s up and coming, and they can feel hopeful for the future of the area.”

In a place that she says is so “community oriented,” you don’t have to look very far to see the fruits of camaraderie and working with a purpose, here in our own backyards.