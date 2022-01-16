Fewer vets joining service groups such as VFW, American Legion

🔊 Listen to this

Clarence Michael says he was fortunate to be Commander of Dallas American Legion Post 672 when many World War II veterans were still alive and energetic.

“I would have a clean-up day or a commemoration or other activity, and I knew I could depend on them to be available,” Michael recalled.

But as they and the Vietnam era generations fade away, service organizations such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) are seeing membership decline, for many reasons.

“Their loss has been the Legion’s loss,” Michael says.

And that, say those associated with such groups, can be bad for veterans overall, whatever their age.

‘We have to continue our outreach’

John Getz, adjutant and quartermaster for the Department of Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars, this week said the main purpose of veterans service organizations such as the VFW and American Legion is to do all they can to help veterans.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, Getz said many VSOs have seen declining membership and some have been forced to temporarily shut down.

“We have Veteran Service Officers throughout the state who help veterans deal with an array of issues, like property taxes, for instance,” Getz said. “But we also offer help and guidance in areas counseling, homelessness, veterans benefits, health care and more.”

There’s another sobering need: Getz said national figures show 22 veterans per day take their own lives.

For all those reasons, Getz said more members are needed to halt the decline in membership at VSOs.

“We need younger veterans to get involved,” Getz said. “We need numbers to give us strength when we advocate for veterans issues and benefits. We have to keep our influence strong.”

“If we ever stop or lose our effectiveness, veterans won’t get what they deserve,” Getz said. “We have to continue our outreach and we have to make sure we make the public aware of all we do and what needs to be done for veterans.”

American Legion DSO program

Bruce D. Foster, Department Service Officer program manager for the Pennsylvania American Legion, said the American Legion was founded on four pillars of service — Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children and Youth.

On membership, Foster said the American Legion, like most veterans service organizations, is seeing a downward trend in membership.

“But it’s easy to understand when you look at the veteran population as a whole,” Foster said.

Foster said according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the veteran population in Pennsylvania has decreased by 37% just in the period from 2000-2020. The national average is down by 26.3%.

Foster said the American Legion in Pennsylvania currently has 740 posts. The current membership stands at 83.19% of the membership goal — which is currently 122,225 members and right now stands at 101,682, with six months left in the membership year.

On community impact, Foster said the majority of American Legion Posts do much to support their local communities, first responders, veterans and youth projects.

He said many posts donate money, material and labor to support their local police and fire departments, first responders, community events and are very active with events helping their communities. From food drives to blood drives and everything in between, Foster said American Legion Posts support communities across the Commonwealth.

Foster said Pennsylvania has the largest Department Service Officer program in the nation, supporting Pennsylvania Veterans and ensuring they receive the complete array of benefits and entitlements they have earned by serving their county.

Last year alone, Foster said Pennsylvania veterans represented by our Department Service Officer program, received in excess of $378 million in benefits from the USDVA.

“Our Department service officers are supported by a grant from the Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (DMVA), who should receive much of the credit for providing us the opportunity to serve Pennsylvania veterans and their survivors,” Foster said. “Currently we are working on a focused campaign to seek out widows of Vietnam Veterans whose love ones passed away from what is recognized as a presumptive condition today for service in the Vietnam theater. Many conditions have been added to the presumptive list over the years since the Agent Orange Act was first introduced in 1991.”

Local perspective

Michael acknowledges there are several reasons why membership numbers have declined in recent years.

COVID has cut in to dining events as well as karaoke and dance nights, he said.

Over the longer term, the proliferation of gambling sites has caused a drop off. He said American Legions used to have machines, like slot machines, that were legal, and they provided entertainment and satisfied the urge to gamble with low stakes available.

“That attracted paying customers who might like to have a few drinks, commiserate with their buddies about the current news topics and remembrances of their time in the service,” Michael said.

“Of course, we relied on the World War II Legion members to carry on the traditions of the Legion. They didn’t have as many distractions to entice them to other venues.”

Michael added that there are now splinter groups, like the Vietnam Veterans group, or the Gulf War group, or the War On Terrorism group, etc.

“They do not seem to realize that there is strength in one united veterans group,” Michael said. “Congress respects voting power and older veterans tend to vote. So some of the important legislation — GI Bill, educational benefits, hospital benefits etc. — have been enacted through the political clout of the American Legion.”

To that end, he noted that membership is still substantial.

“I must remind everyone that we do have over 2 million members (nationwide),” Michael said. “Our local Post is about 200-250 members, plus the Ladies Auxiliary and the SAL (Sons 0f the American Legion) puts it at over 300 members We also have the very active Legion Riders.”

Smoking a factor?

Then there is the move away from smoking in American society, especially in indoor venues.

The Dallas Post voted to ban smoking in the hopes of attracting a crowd that was non-smokers and to also save the lives of current smokers and those confronted with second-hand smoke, Michael explained.

“A crowd came to the meeting and voted to go non-smoking, but it had adverse effects,” he said. “The crowd which voted non-smoking never frequented the Legion and the smokers drifted to other Legions. We now have a smoking section and a non-smoking section. Swoyersville tried non-smoking, but it is my understanding they went back to smoking. So much for idealistic viewpoints. The addiction is just too strong. State or National Headquarters have to ban it at all Legions, but I don’t suspect that is on the horizon.”

Comfort foods a draw

Michael said the Dallas Post has started offering some comfort foods like hot dogs, pizza, soda, and also offers annual dinners like spaghetti, pig roast, chicken barbecue to help with expenses.

“The upkeep of an older building, the insurance costs, the parking lot etc. mean we have to make money some way,” Michael said. “We have two new members who have become very active. Card bingo, craft shows, an amateur night help with continually rising expenses.”

Michaels added: “Still, we persevere in spite of many obstacles. The American Legion is a wonderful, American organization that manages to help many veterans and the community in general through Essay and Oratorical contests with prize money to help college expenses. The Legion Riders have provided scholarship monies from their annual Legacy Rides to help children of veterans killed in action or disabled to attend college.”

Michael said The American Legion baseball team provides needed recreation for teenagers. The local team which has been playing together for many years should be in contention for a state title

“I could go on listing all the ways the American Legion is instrumental to our nation and veterans in particular, but it can be found online,” he said. “The final point I will make is our annual observances, so that the sacrifices our veterans have made are never forgotten. Freedom is not free. It has been paid for like those who have sacrificed their lives, and become handicapped. They are the true heroes. Only about one or two percent of the citizens can stand tall and exclaim loudly — ‘I am a veteran.’”

‘Solutions are few’

Rich Pries is the Commander at the American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 in Kingston where membership has been declining for decades upon decades and sign out front says “New members welcome.”

“The reasons are plentiful — solutions are few,” Pries said. “Trying to recruit younger veterans seems to be the biggest challenge.”

The reasons for that, Pries said, are most likely the times we live in.

“It seems that in today’s environment, when a veteran gets discharged, being a part of what he just left is farthest from his mind,” Pries said. “With time, that can change.”

Other reasons, Pries said, are their lives are full raising a family or working long hours to provide for them.

“Many that are part of the 109th Field Artillery are not local people,” Pries said. “They travel distances from their homes to get here.”

Pries said the situation is the same at many other VSOs. He said member-recruitment is ongoing.

Sen. Baker comments

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she is a member of the Harvey’s Lake American Legion Post 967 Ladies Auxiliary. Her father was a veteran of World War II, and a member of the Daddow-Issacs American Legion Post 672 in Dallas.

“He would be pleased that I have had the chance to work with, and to serve, our many veterans’ organizations,” Baker said. “Pennsylvania can be proud of its veterans, and proud of its efforts on behalf of veterans because of the tremendous advocacy of our State Veterans’ Commission and various veterans’ groups. They stand out from the crowd, by virtue of their presence, their persistence, and their persuasive power.”

Baker said she and her colleagues in the Senate were able to establish the Veterans’ Service Officer program and the Veterans’ Trust Fund, create the Honoring Veterans license plate, and add a veterans designation to the driver’s licenses of those who served. She said all of these efforts support programs and services for veterans and ensure they receive the benefits they earned.

“In every community, our veterans’ organizations are working to support our military and helping servicemen and women transition back to civilian life in whatever way they need,” Baker said. “I am pleased to host a VFW service officer in my offices each month to help veterans seeking assistance.”

She said these veterans’ groups are also dedicated to improving the lives of our neighbors through charitable donations and community outreach events.

“They also play an important role in preserving our patriotism through programs in our schools, disposing of worn flags, providing honor guards at funerals, and commemorations on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and other important historic events,” Baker noted.

“I hope we all take the opportunity to look into the eyes and hearts of those who have served, to listen to their stories and remembrances, and to learn from their experiences. We should pledge to live our lives with the dignity and commitment to duty that marked theirs.”

***

This is the first of today’s two stories on declining membership at veterans service organizations. Read the second story here.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.