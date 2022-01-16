🔊 Listen to this

John Nolan, 36, served 8 years in the Army as a K9 Handler, and has seen tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, totaling 27 months in the Middle East. He is a card-carrying lifetime member of the VFW, however he does not frequent many posts.

Rico Colon, 27, of Kingston, served in the Army. He did his eight years as a member of the 82nd Airborne Artillery, and has done tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, with 32 parachute jumps to his name. Colon is not a member of any veterans’ service organizations, however he has been to a few posts. While recognizing the importance of the services these organizations provide, he says of the locations themselves, ‘A lot of them just aren’t appealing to a younger generation.’

Veteran John Nolan says he and his dog experienced things on deployment that ‘deeply affected’ him. While some of the older generation of veterans may find it taboo to speak about mental health for active duty and veteran service members, he says, ‘The strongest thing you can do is say, ‘Hey, I need help.’ And he believes this current generation of veterans is more active in championing normalizing talking about these things.

Rico Colon, center, during his army days, says of young veterans: ‘Now guys get out and they just want to move on. They want to move on with their lives.’

Rico Colon spent eight years in the U.S. Army, serving as a member of the 82nd Airborne Artillery with tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Honorably discharged in March of 2021, Colon, 27, of Kingston is about to embark upon his next journey as a student veteran and full-time member of the work force.

Unlike veterans of previous generations, however, Colon is not a member of either the Veterans of Foreign Wars or American Legion, although he says he’s been to a few VFW posts.

While recognizing the importance of the services these organizations provide, “a lot of them just aren’t appealing to a younger generation,” Colon says of the locations themselves.

“I do not speak for every veteran,” he quickly pointed out, though Colon is far from unique among recently discharged veterans.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year the VFW has seen membership drop by about a million members since 1992. The average age of a member is 67, with an estimated 400,000 members being over 80.

The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans’ organization, again according to the WSJ, is down 3 million members from its peak in 1946.

The question is why.

Is it simply that members are aging, and dying off? Is it because younger veterans have found other organizations, or perhaps a lack of interest in veterans’ organizations altogether?

‘Generational divide’

John Nolan, although not born in the area, was raised here, and like Colon, enlisted in the Army. Now, 36 and a father of three with eight years of service as a K-9 handler. Nolan holds a lifetime membership with the VFW, which he purchased when he was on active duty, with tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, totaling 27 months in the Middle East.

Nolan, a Times Leader employee, acknowledges that “the VFW has the best of intentions,” and that he is not the singular voice of veterans as a whole. He did, however, list several reasons why he feels membership is down.

First and foremost, he said it’s sometimes difficult to go to a post for a beer and see that most of the patrons are non-veterans. “I had a tough time going and sitting and having a beer with somebody who’s like, ‘Yeah I got kicked out of boot camp a month in,’ or ‘Yeah, my aunt’s brother’s son or whatever served in the Persian Gulf so now I’m at the Legion and I drink here.” So, I really found myself having a hard time like not yelling at people or at least saying something.”

He also spoke in detail about a “generational divide.” He says that while everyone who wears the uniform has at least that much in common, it could be difficult to find otherwise common ground.

For the VFW as a social club, to grab beers with friends to unwind, he says, “I think you’re seeing with younger vets, moms and dads, men and women, we don’t need to go and decompress for four hours at a bar. Sometimes for us to decompress is to come home, and you know, let me run around and play with my kids. Because I missed out on that time while I was deployed. I missed out on that time in field training exercises. I missed out on it, you know, whatever it was.”

Mental health in focus

Furthermore, Nolan says that he can’t imagine what older vets may have saw in Korea or Vietnam, just like they may not be able to imagine what he saw in the Middle East. And, continuing with that “generational gap,” he says among many younger vets, it’s no longer considered taboo to talk about and champion mental health.

He spoke about things he witnessed on deployment which he says, “deeply affected me,” and how it helps to be able to open up and talk to other veterans about these things. However, he feels that some older vets have it ingrained in them that talking about what was once referred to as “shellshock” is a sign of weakness.

“Whereas (servicemembers) in our generation, I think, are really trying to champion and fight like, it’s not weakness. It’s strength. The strongest you can do is to say, ‘Hey, I need help’, and to go to that VA and get help.”

He recognizes that these services can be provided through VSO’s but because of that generational gap – that generational divide – it’s easier to handle these things on your own, or with a support group you feel comfortable with.

Aside from the VFW and American Legion(s) — both of which are staples for servicemembers reintegrating to society, navigating the VA and healthcare and benefits — there are a number of other charity organizations working to assist veterans in a number of ways, such as: Hope for the Warriors; Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA); USO; Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society; Puppies Behind Bars; Homes for our Troops; Fisher House Foundation; Thanks USA; and Disabled American Veterans (DAV), just to name a few.

Changing values

Colon also says values have changed, as the military has become much more of a corporate entity.

“In my opinion, most guys don’t sign up because they care about the safety and freedom of America. Which, to each their own, you know? A lot of guys join for their own needs or their own agenda, and that’s fine. The Army’s gonna take you no matter what, or the military. So, the lines were a lot clearer back then [referring to WWII/Korea/Vietnam era] as compared to today. Now guys get out and they just want to move on. They want to move on with their lives.”

Furthermore, Colon says that the social and economic climate have changed. Many vets come home and need to work and go to school full-time. Even with a disability check, he says, and the GI Bill housing stipend, and part of full-time employment, things aren’t like they once were. Veterans spread themselves thin to pay the bills and have some sort of social and family life and there simply isn’t enough time in the day to do much else.

He also mentioned how technology has changed the landscape of communication.

“Veterans, obviously, like Vietnam vets back in the day, or even Gulf War veterans went to the VFW because that’s where other vets were,” he says. He pointed out the a lot of the times, it seems as though those who might be out for a drink at a VFW post aren’t veterans, and while that’s not inherently a bad thing, he says, “Nowadays, if I want to talk to my veteran friends, I just FaceTime them. We talk every day.”

Colon also highlighted what he called the “existential angst”, felt largely as a whole by today’s generation. He says it’s understandable that young folks getting out of the military then have to come back to society and “try to figure out who they are.”

A different American Dream

Nolan had nothing but praise for older veterans, and the aforementioned organizations, saying, “They’re great people,” and “I have nothing but respect for what they’ve done,” but the American Dream has changed. “It’s a different sort of American Dream. Used to be get married, have two and half kids, get a house with a white picket fence and now it’s like maybe the dream is to afford an apartment.”

He says, with the state of things, “I don’t need to go and blow my money. I’m safer. The VFW has the best of intentions. They’re still doing good for the people that they’re doing it for, I just think they’re serving a much smaller group of veterans at this point. There’s days now where I look at that card in my wallet and I’d much rather have the $250 in my wallet.”

