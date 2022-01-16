🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When I was a kid, I never thought that the day would come when veterans service organizations, like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, would get to the point where there would be concern about their future.

But, sadly, that day could be on the horizon.

These veterans service organizations (VSOs) are struggling to find new members — young veterans — to join and participate in all they do for veterans and the community.

For generations, the American Legion and VFW and others have always been there for veterans to address their needs, from benefits like health care, counseling and any issue that arises.

My dad, a World War II veteran who lost his right leg in battle, was involved in every veterans organization, serving as Commander for the American Legion and VFW and he attended every ceremony held on Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day every year of his post-war life

Now, in 2022, we are seeing a decline in memberships at the VSOs and as a result, we could see a decline in community service and in the ongoing efforts to improve veterans benefits. As the old saying goes, there is strength in numbers and VSOs need their numbers to stay strong.

I can remember going to the American legion and VFW posts with my dad and it was always a fun experience. The social activity at the VSOs is more than fun — it gives veterans the opportunity to be with fellow veterans and enjoy themselves. They all know what they have been through and that is carried with them all. The socializing gives them the chance to get to know each other and serve their community as well.

At a recent ceremony at Wilkes University, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey presented a group of Korean veterans and their family members with medals. It was a poignant ceremony, with several speakers offering inspirational words.

One of those speakers was my colleague here at the Times Leader, Ryan Evans, a U.S. Navy veteran.

Evans stole the show. He clearly showed that our most recent veterans are not unlike the veterans of Vietnam, Korea or World War II — they all have that right stuff that makes them very special to all Americans.

Evans, a Wilkes University student, delivered a poignant speech about his service in the U.S. Navy and the bond all veterans share.

“We all have that one thing in common — no matter how many decades may exist between our service — we served,” Evans said. “And it is immensely humbling to me to be able to share that with you all, across generations. Thank you for your service.”

Evans said he never had intentions of serving — he said his enlistment came about out of necessity.

Evans went on to say that enlisting not only saved his life, it gave him the tools “to create a life worth living.”

“I found my self-esteem and self-respect in the military,” Evans said. “I found my drive in the military. I found my discipline. And most importantly. I found the best friends I’ll ever have.”

Evans also took the time to highlight one very somber statistic — on average, 22 veterans a day will take their own lives across the U.S.

“Until that number is zero, I will use the platform I get to spread awareness,” Evans said. “If you have a friend or family member who served, reach out. Being a ‘hero’ doesn’t mean raising your right hand, reciting an oath and putting on a uniform — it can be as simple as letting someone know you care.”

Evans closed by stating, “Thank you to all those who have served, will serve, or are serving. I celebrate you all, every day.”

Evans is the example needed today at the VSOs — to raise that awareness for other veterans, giving them the confidence to join and become a part of the solution. Veterans helping veterans is needed today and into the future. Veterans need to keep their voices loud so that they will continue to get the respect and thanks they deserve.

A few years ago, I attended a program at the VA Medical Center, the place where heroes really do walk the halls. Most of the veterans in attendance were in wheelchairs and they were wearing battle scars — evidence of injuries suffered in the performance of their duty to their country.

They all fought for our freedom and would do it all over again if given the opportunity.

There are more than 800,000 in Pennsylvania alone. Each has a story. Each can use all then help and benefits they can get.

VSOs help see that they will.

