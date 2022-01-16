🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Publisher Kerry Miscavage, Director of Operations Marc Couchot and Circulation Marketing and Sales Specialist John Nolan are proud to announce the Times Leader’s newest fundraising program, which aims to benefit the community while simultaneously continuing to keep residents up to date with the latest news.

The Times Leader Fundraising Program has been a focus of Nolan’s since he joined the team in early December. “Marc and Kerry kicked this idea off. It was like the main thing when I came in was to do this, and there’s just such a need for it in the area,” he said.

The program will see fundraisers sell subscriptions to the Times Leader at several price levels, and we can guarantee that it will take fewer sales to bring in more cash for your organization than comparable fundraising programs in the area.

Nolan, a father of three, says he’s all too familiar with the candy bar fundraisers, and the cookies and donuts and all the others, remarking, “You can only buy so many candy bars.”

With this method, he says, “instead of selling cookies four times throughout the year, you sell the newspaper one time, you do your fundraiser once a year and then you focus on your organization for the rest of the year.”

And, Miscavage added, the program offers customers something of value that they’ll enjoy all year long: A subscription to the Times Leader, filled with news, sports and features about our community, at an excellent price.

What’s more is the ease with which it’s conducted and the “peace of mind all year long,” Nolan mentioned. “As a fundraiser, you simply have a subscriber fill out the very user-friendly order form and return it to the Times Leader. And that’s it. The turnaround can happen in a day.”

To illustrate, Nolan put it like this: “If we close this fundraiser out on a Tuesday and we run the payments through, we can go to the organization on a Wednesday and give them a check for their money and say, ‘Here you go.’”

“We want to give back as much as we possibly can to the community,” Nolan added.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can visit the fundraising website at www.timesleader.com/fundraiser. Nolan says all inquiries are submitted directly to him, at which point he’ll reach out and get things rolling. He also encourages fundraisers and organizations to contact via email at [email protected] or call his daytime office number at 570-991-6113.