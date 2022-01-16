🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — A search and seizure warrant executed Saturday morning resulted in the arrest of an individual for allegedly selling illegal narcotics out of his LaSalle Street apartment.

Robert Q. Brown, 36, of Berwick, was taken into custody after a search of his apartment turned up amounts of fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia.

According to a release issued from Berwick police chief Kenneth Strish:

As part of an ongoing criminal investigation, officers from the Berwick Police Department’s Special Operations Group working in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General learned that Brown had been distributing illegal narcotics out of an apartment at 739 LaSalle Street in the borough.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on the apartment by the Columbia-Montour County SWAT Team with assistance from the Williamsport Police Department’s Special Response Team.

Brown and another person inside the residence were taken into police custody while the apartment was searched.

Officers seized approximately 24 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23 grams of suspected marijuana and three grams of suspected methamphetamine from the residence.

Also seized during the raid were boxes of handgun and shotgun ammunition along with multiple bottles of illegally possessed prescription medication and other drug paraphernalia.

Brown was arraigned shortly before noon on Saturday, and charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, also misdemeanors.

Brown was lodged at the Columbia County Prison for failure to post $75,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.