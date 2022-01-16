Holy Redeemer family brings comforting gifts to SNSM students

Thanks to the Royals of Holy Redeemer High School, young students at St. Nicholas - St Mary School received a comforting gift of teddy bears — including big bears, little bears, bears holdings hearts, bears wearing bow-ties and even a ‘bear’ that looks a little more like a dog

Young students at St. Nicholas - St. Mary School in Wilkes-Barre hold their new teddy bears, a gift from the Holy Redeemer High School community

Even if you never met Nathan Gray, if you read his obituary last week you no doubt felt a rush of sympathy, grateful that the young cancer patient’s pain is over.

Perhaps you echoed his family’s wish that Nathan “eternally be running, playing and swimming, like any 8-year-old deserves.”

And perhaps your heart broke a little as you read that some of the brave boy’s last words were, “I’m ready to go to Heaven.”

But what about the young friends the third grade student at St. Nicholas – St. Mary’s School in Wilkes-Barre left behind? They’d probably agree Heaven is a wonderful place, but maybe they weren’t quite ready to see Nathan go there just yet.

Knowing this would be a difficult time for Nathan’s schoolmates, older students and members of the guidance department from Holy Redeemer High School visited the nearby elementary school on Friday and handed out a bit of tangible, huggable comfort — a teddy bear for everyone.

“I was truly proud of the Redeemer family for coming together for Nathan and all his loved ones,” Holy Redeemer Principal Doreen Dougherty wrote in an email to the Times Leader.

The high school hosted a “dress down day” on Jan. 11, in celebration of Nathan’s life, Dougherty explained, and students, faculty and staff donated so many plush animals that day that the school was able to deliver 309 to St. Nicholas – St. Mary’s. That was enough for every student to take one home, and to leave one giant bear at the school “as a reminder that the Royal family promised they would not BEAR this alone.”

Dozens of comments on the elementary school’s Facebook page thanked Holy Redeemer for the gesture, with Karen Daywood mentioning “My grandson loved his bear and the poem that went with it.”

Lest anyone think only the youngest students could be comforted by teddy bears, teacher Janice Amarando Szczechowicz wrote, “I loved how much our seventh grade students appreciated them.”

Many other comments poured out love for Nathan, among them:

“Prayers for his parents and his school family,” Dorothy Ziobro wrote. “May he fly with the angels.”

“May he rest in the arms of God,” wrote Monica Ulichney-Mulcahy.

“May he sleep in heavenly peace,” Joan Perry George wrote.

“R.I.P., sweet boy,” wrote Mary Barberio Conrad.

Tributes to Nathan have been springing up all over the Wyoming Valley, from Wilkes-Barre Area students wearing his favorite color, orange, to a basketball game, to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown proposing the playground at Barney Farms be renamed in his honor.