WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 1,021 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,136.

The county’s total cases are now at 64,817 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 36,640 cases and 627 deaths; Monroe County has 33,540 cases and 445 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 33.266 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,458,722.

Weekly update

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 3–Sunday, Jan. 9:

• The daily average number of cases was 27,545.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10 was 18.3 percent higher than on Jan. 3.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8% and rose to 12.4%, respectively.

• Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

