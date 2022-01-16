🔊 Listen to this

Starting at 6:45 p.m. this evening, restrictions will be placed on all interstates throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania as a result of the expected snow storm heading into the area.

According to a release from PennDOT, all interstates in Northeastern Pennsylvania will be under Tier 2 restrictions, meaning that the following vehicles will not be permitted on the interstates:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches and motorcycles.

Additionally, a 45 MPH speed restrictions with commerical vehicles in the right lane only will be in place for Interstates 80, 81, 84 and 380.