Power outages are reported across the region as gusty winds nearing 40 mph knocked down trees and electrical lines Monday morning.

UGI Utilities reported nearly 380 customers are without electrical service with the majority in the Back Mountain and Sweet Valley areas.

PPL Electric Utilities reported approximately 200 customers without electricity in the Wyoming Valley, with 88 customers in Exeter Township, 61 along Pine Run Road and 21 in Breslau in Hanover Township, and 13 in Fairview Township were in the dark.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., reported a wind gust of 39 mph just before 5 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Roads were mostly wet with patches of slush in Sugar Notch, Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and South Wilkes-Barre.

PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock and has lifted restrictions issued on Interstate-81 south of Interstate-80 in Luzerne County.

A 45 mph speed limit restriction remains for commercial vehicles permitted to be on the interstate in the right lane only for I-81.

Gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day as the winter storm moves out of the region.