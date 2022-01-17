🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 300 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,136.

The county’s total cases are now at 65,117 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 36,845 cases and 627 deaths; Monroe County has 33,712 cases and 445 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 15,744 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,474,466.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

