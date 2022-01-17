🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city continued the Code Blue declaration and the availability of an emergency homeless shelter until Friday.

Mayor George Brown declared the Code Blue on Jan. 14, ahead of temperatures plummeting into the single digits. The city turned on blue lights on Public Square to signal the opening of the shelter in the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St. from 9 p.m. the day of the declaration until 7 a.m. the following day.

Keystone Mission administers the shelter. The city assists by declaring a Code Blue, publicizing when it will be in effect and having Wilkes-Barre employees attempt to notify homeless people about the shelter.

A Code Blue will be issued when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or lower, or a snowfall of 12 inches or more.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue program or seeking more information about it should contact Keystone Mission at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 406 or by sending an email to [email protected]