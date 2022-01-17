🔊 Listen to this

The WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News team has a new news director.

Craig Hume, a veteran of the industry with more than 25 years as a news director and general manager at news stations all over the country, has been hired to serve as WBRE/WYOU’s news director and will start immediately, according to a press release issued Monday.

“I’m excited for NEPA and excited for our TV stations. Having someone in with Craig’s experience and his track record is going to make a huge impact. I feel great that we have someone who will match up perfectly as the leader for our experienced and seasoned team,” said WBRE-TV vice president and general manager Andrew Wyatt.

Hume will be tasked with overseeing the Eyewitness News team’s lineup of journalists and all of the team’s digital media platforms.

According to the release, Hume specializes in transforming traditional TV newsrooms into dynamic, multi-platform content centers. He began his career as a newspaper reporter and Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hume transitioned into television news reporting at KTLA in Los Angeles, where he eventually worked his way up to the position of news director.

Additional stops for Hume included San Diego, Las Vegas, Harrisburg and most recently in Rochester, Minn., where he served as news director for KAAL-TV.

“I am honored to join the most experienced team of journalists in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Hume said. “Eyewitness News journalists at WBRE and WYOU have deep local roots and are dedicated — every day — to covering stories that matter to you.”