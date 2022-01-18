🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In order to focus on the growth of various jobs for the next decade, information was collected from the most current levels and 10-year projected data.

Evaluating broad industries and specific occupations through data from JobsEQ can demonstrate what jobs have the largest growth trajectory over the next 10 years.

The data represent only the new jobs created through growth in industries and occupations — not jobs that will become available due to retirements or other demand for replacements of current workers.

Downward trends in projected growth of employment in other industries is due to many factors, including automation.

The only industry sector with a significant positive growth demand is health care. This is also the largest industry in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. This can further be backed up by the data established for the top 10 occupations in the 10-year forecast. Some of the most in-demand jobs for the next few years will include occupations responsible for patient care.

In reference to specific occupations, the top occupations by employment growth are somewhat similar between the two counties. Jobs in these areas of expertise are important to consider, as they will be in high demand and employment will be readily available to residents over the next couple of years, in addition to jobs that will become available due to retirement of existing workers.

Occupations expected to see high rates of growth in the coming decade include jobs involving health care, such as personal or home health aides, nurse practitioners, and medical/physician assistants.

Other occupations in the health field with some patient contact include managers in medical or health services and counselors aiding individuals involved with substance abuse, behavioral disorders, and mental health.

Additional specific classification of occupations in demand for the future are restaurant cooks, since this is the third-highest growing job.

While many occupations will see a high rate of job openings in the next decade as the region’s aging workforce retires, only a few particular areas have seen strong growth in new jobs.

The region appears poised as a future center of health-care employment. This trend will likely shape labor market and education and workforce development trends for many years.

Sarah Bender is a Research Assistant at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development.