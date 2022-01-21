🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Believing he is going to prison on allegations he solicited a 14-year-old boy for sex last year, Dustin Griffin took another chance at meeting up with another teenager for sex, according to court records.

Both times, Griffin, 33, communicated with the same Kingston Township police officer.

Griffin, of Eynon, was arrested Thursday when he arrived at a location with intentions of meeting a 14-year-old girl after several weeks of engaging in sexually graphic online communications, court records say.

As officers arrested Griffin, he allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to destroy his cell phone.

Griffin was initially arrested by police in September in an online sex sting when he solicited sex from a boy who was an undercover officer, court records say.

Griffin is facing a February trial in Luzerne County Court on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communications. He was free on $15,000 bail.

While believing he is going to jail based on his first arrest, Griffin allegedly contacted who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a social media app in December.

For the next several weeks until his arrest Thursday, Griffin sent pictures and videos performing self-lewd sex acts to the fictitious girl, including pictures of him wearing women’s underwear, standing next to a confederate flag, urinating on himself and photographs of suspected methamphetamine, court records say.

Griffin further sent court records of his first arrest telling the girl he was going to prison for soliciting sex from a 14-year-old boy.

Several online communications Griffin wrote to the girl are listed in court records filed Thursday.

“I’ve been studying case laws and going to trial. And I’m not afraid of prison I been up state 2 times and also done a bunch of county time. But I don’t want to go.”

“If I do go to prison least you’ll be 18 by the time I get out lol. I mean it’s up to you if you want to stay in contact. But that’s up to you. I would like to see you if possible before I go if I go.”

“So do you think you could sneak out of your house for a little bit like sometime in the next couple months before I go to trial.”

“I don’t want to see you get in trouble over me. I’ll be waiting for you every day.”

“Really hope this one works out with us.”

“Be nice to pick you up throw you up on the bed resting around.

“I really hope we get to talk today I really do miss you and it’s not like I can go find another girlfriend your age. I also really like you and want to be yours forever.”

Police in court records say Griffin’s online communications and text messages referred to graphic sexual acts, including his desire to role play, spanking and wanting to be urinated on. Several sexual lewd pictures Griffin sent were altered to include himself in the photographs, court records say.

When Griffin made the initial contact with the girl in December, police immediately identified him as the same person they arrested in September.

Griffin was arraigned Thursday on five counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of criminal use of communication facility, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society.