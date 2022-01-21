🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man with a criminal record was allegedly caught with a loaded firearm, ammunition and large quantities of marijuana Thursday.

Jamal Sean Sylvan Fraser, 33, was arrested when police in Kingston, Wilkes-Barre and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a federal search warrant at an apartment at 148 Nicholson St.

The raid occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Fraser was found in a bedroom where authorities found a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded magazine, a box of 9mm ammunition, quantities of marijuana and packaging materials, according to court records.

Court records say Fraser is prohibited from owning, carrying and being in possession of a firearm due to a prior conviction for conspiracy to commit robbery, court records say.

Fraser was arraigned on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and illegal possession of a firearm. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.