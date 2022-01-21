🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man after a girl claimed he inappropriately touched her several times.

Christopher M. Stash, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Police arrested Stash after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre earlier this week.

Details of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint filed against Stash supporting the charges.

During an interview with police Thursday, Stash initially denied he had inappropriate contact with the girl but admitted to the family he did as he was “bombarded” by the girl’s family, the complaint says.

Stash later told police during the interview that everything the girl claimed was true and wanted to get the process moving. He then changed his story saying the girl was lying because the girl did not like the way she was being babysat by his mother, according to the complaint.