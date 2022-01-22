🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Office of Economic & Community Development is conducting a community survey to prepare its 2022 Action Plan.

The OECD is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prepare an Action Plan in order to identify the most pressing housing and community development needs in Wilkes-Barre and develop strategies to address them.

Mayor George Brown invites everyone who lives, works or visits Wilkes-Barre for entertainment or recreational purposes, to take a few minutes to complete the online community survey at https://forms.gle/9Y3Tox5mobQAPbe87 or through a link on the city’s web site www.wilkes-barre.city/communitysurvey.

Community participation is greatly appreciated and sharing the survey with friends and family is encouraged.

Printed surveys are also available from the Office of Economic & Community Development, 3rd Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.