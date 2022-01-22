🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Wilkes-Barre Center opened at 2 Public Square in 1999, but the college has been a part of Wilkes-Barre since its beginning nearly 55 years ago.

The school welcomed its first students on Oct. 2, 1967, and the original class of 836 students attended classes in two buildings in Downtown Wilkes-Barre located near the Hotel Sterling. The Main Campus Building at 19-21 North River St. housed classrooms, laboratories, library, faculty and administrative offices, and the bookstore. The Student Center at 63 North River St. held the counseling staff, seminar and conference rooms, laboratories, canteen and offices. In addition to the swimming pool at the hotel, students completed health and physical education classes at the Catholic Youth Center, Jewish Community Center and the YMCA.

Class size nearly doubled the second year and, by the fall of 1968, enrollment totaled 1,500. The first graduation in 1969 was held at Irem Temple on North Franklin Street. The two-building campus was overcrowded and the college expanded to a third building, the Technical Annex on North Main Street in 1971. Quickly outgrowing its headquarters in Wilkes-Barre, LCCC needed a permanent location with sufficient space for expansion, and in 1974 the college moved to a 122-acre campus in Nanticoke. While LCCC at that time was no longer located in Wilkes-Barre, students residing in the city continued to study at the college, and they still do today.

It’s a good thing we have a spacious main campus, as we have expanded facilities and programs several times over the years. We acquired additional property in the late 1990s, bringing the Nanticoke campus to 167 acres. At that same time, LCCC began a more concentrated effort to expand coverage with off-campus sites at area high schools and newly dedicated centers throughout the area in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, Berwick, Shamokin, Pittston and Watsontown. The LCCC Scranton Center opened in 2016 in The Marketplace at Steamtown.

Enrollment for the fall 2021 semester at the LCCC Wilkes-Barre Center was 329 students in a variety of credit courses. The Downtown Wilkes-Barre location features 10 classrooms, two computer labs, a testing lab, staff offices, and a writing lab. Recent renovations at the center added a new science lab for the spring 2022 semester, providing students the opportunity to begin a career pathway that can lead to a variety of disciplines including science, pre-professional programs, and health sciences majors.

Offerings in Wilkes-Barre also include criminal justice, paralegal program, anatomy & physiology, microbiology, GED instruction, and both credit and non-credit English as a Second Language classes. The non-credit classes are offered through the College’s Adult Learners Training and Assistance (ALTA) program.

All student registration functions can be completed at the Wilkes-Barre Center including application processing, registration, tuition payments, placement testing and academic advising. You can learn more about the LCCC Wilkes-Barre Center at 570-740-0780 or email at [email protected]

The college is proud of the Wilkes-Barre Center and pleased to be part of the city’s downtown. As the region’s community college serving Luzerne and surrounding counties, we have more than 32,000 degree-bearing alumni.

Overall, the college currently offers 82 occupational programs (including degree, certificate and diploma programs), 24 liberal arts/transfer programs, and 10 credit-free programs as well as hundreds of conferences, seminars, workshops, and business/industry customized training.

Whether it’s at our Downtown Wilkes-Barre Center, our main campus, or any of our other locations, LCCC’s mission continues to be providing affordable and accessible educational opportunities for students. Our low tuition rate is just $134 per credit for Luzerne County residents.

In my travels to our various centers, it’s gratifying to see our faculty, staff and students being part of the cities and communities we serve. A strong Downtown Wilkes-Barre is good for everyone in Luzerne County, and we strongly support the Downtown Rebound.

Thomas Leary is President of Luzerne County Community College.