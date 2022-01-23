🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Talk about being way ahead of your time.

Back in the fifties and sixties, my usual breakfast fare — wait for it — was not eggs, not pancakes, not French toast.

It was ice cream!

Yes, ice cream, with a little chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream — that was what got me going in the morning.

But I never bragged on this out of fear that my pals might think I was a bit bonkers.

“Ice cream for breakfast?” they would ask. “No way. Wheaties, man.”

Well now, lo and behold a recent study conducted in Japan says ice cream is, indeed, the best thing to give you that jump-start on your day.

According to a story on the website RemedyDaily.com, the study was conducted by professor Yoshihiko Koga of Kyorin University, and it found that eating ice cream can improve alertness and mental performance.

It sure did for me.

“In the study, Koga compared the brain activity of participants who had ice cream right after waking up with those who did not. Participants who had ice cream had faster reaction times and less mental irritation,” the story stated.

But apparently there are some questions about the study and how it was done and, well, maybe ice cream isn’t the best early morning meal.

However, I will stand by my childhood regimen and tell you ice cream for breakfast sure made me feel good and got me off and running for school.

Perhaps, though, I could handle it back then because I was far more active than I am today. I mean, kids were always on the go and we exercised our entire bodies, not just our opposable thumbs and/or our jaws.

And for those of us with less than high metabolism, the advice is to not indulge in such calories on a consistent basis.

I decided to do a little research on those days, so I hopped into the Way Back Machine and went back to anytime early 1960s and found this.

I’m asleep and my mom is yelling, “Wake up Billy, it’s time for school. Come on, time to get ready.”

I would feign being a sound sleeper, acting as if I couldn’t hear my mom. At some point, I would stir and respond, “OK, I’m getting up.” My mom would then say, “What would you like for breakfast?”

My response was always, “Ice cream.”

Mom would always deny that request, but after her only child — spoiled as all heck — would stand firm and eventually mom would bring me a bowl of ice cream. It was from Golden Quality, which was made right on Main Street in Plymouth and it was delicious.

I would devour the ice cream, get dressed, head to the bathroom, brush my teeth, comb my hair and head off to school. I would join my pals who probably just had their Wheaties, or bacon and eggs, or oatmeal. The crooked smile on my face would never reveal what I just had for breakfast.

Oh, there were days when mom insisted I eat something other than ice cream for breakfast. I actually loved Quaker Oats oatmeal. But I managed to make it unhealthy by adding butter, a little milk and salt and pepper. Trust me, it’s delicious. I also enjoyed Farina, another hot cereal with vitamins and minerals. The taste was vastly improved with a dab of butter and salt and pepper as well.

And when mom made French toast, there was just something special about it. I think she added vanilla extract to the eggs or something, but all I know is that it was so good. And never powdered sugar — butter and maple syrup were added. And sweet breakfast sausage as a side was perfect.

So as I watched from the Way Back Machine, I realized how lucky we all were to have grown up in those days. We all had moms that knew how to cook and our dads were all hard workers. We ate dinner together at the kitchen table and we watched TV together. We laughed together. We talked to each other.

We were not wealthy by any stretch, but we were rich in our heritage. We had it made back then. That’s why we grew up into reasonable adults — didn’t we?

We lived in neighborhoods. The doors of our cars and our homes were never locked. We sat on our porches. We talked across the street. We did things together. We liked each other. We bought produce and rags from the back of flatbed trucks. We played in the street and in our yards. We flew the American flag and we honored our veterans. We all were happy when the first color TV arrived in a neighbor’s home, or a 4-foot pool went up in a back yard. We picked fruit from our own cherry, plum, peach and apple trees. And we delighted in the aroma of our lilac trees.

Like I said, we had it made.

And sometimes we even ate ice cream for breakfast.

