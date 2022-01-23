Pastor: ‘We want to do something nice and uplifting’

CONYNGHAM — Inspired by a desire to bring the community together with something fun, the Conyngham United Methodist Church on Saturday opened its doors to the residents of the borough for the first of three scheduled Movie Nights.

“We want to do something nice and uplifting,” said church pastor Graham Truscott, who stepped down from the altar to join a few locals in the church pews to watch the movie. “There’s not a lot going on, our goal is to bring the community together.”

Truscott chose the Disney Pixar movie “Up,” which he went with for its happy ending and its warm, kind spirit. The movies for the next two movie nights, scheduled for Feb. 5 and Feb. 22 at 6 p.m., have yet to be decided but Truscott said that they would share similar themes and vibes with “Up.”

The movie night was a continuation of sorts from this past summer, when the church paired up with the borough’s Parks and Recreation department to show movies in one of the borough’s parks.

The director of the Parks and Recreation department, Barry Jones, was one of the few attendees at Saturday’s movie night.

“We’ve got to start somewhere, even if it’s small,” Jones said. “We need to get people together.”

Truscott said before starting the movie that he didn’t expect a large group in their first attempt at a church movie night, but he wasn’t deterred in the slightest.

“Even if it’s just five to 10 people, it doesn’t matter as long as we’re together,” he said. “This community is one big family.”