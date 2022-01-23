Events planned throughout the year

Working on the 250th anniversary celebration at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre are, from left, first row: Nancy Carey, Merry Maxwell, Nancy Frey, Trudy Olszewski, Jeanne Kravitz. Second row: Don Brobst, Rick Schroeder, the Rev. Bob Zanicky, David Correll, Matt Schooley, Jonathan Kadjeski.

Cousins Trudy Olszewski and Jeanne Kravitz stand in the church parlor, on either side of a photograph of their grandmother, Jean Sherbine Norcross, who served as the first female elder at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Almost 250 years ago, on Sept. 11, 1772 — well before the first shot was fired in the American Revolution — a question came up at a town meeting in a small farming community along the Susquehanna River.

Should the people of Wilkes-Barre invite the Rev. Jacob Johnson from Groton, Conn. to come to their town and be a pastor?

Yes, the group decided. And they would set aside “a liberal donation in land … in case he should accept their invitation.”

Johnson agreed to come and serve.

And the congregation at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre, who trace their history back to that late summer day in 1772, have planned a year of events to celebrate the church’s 250th anniversary, starting with a piano trio concert on Feb. 27.

“I can’t wait to see what’s in the cornerstone,” said Jeanne Kravitz of Kingston, noting that its official opening on June 16 is one of the special events on the schedule.

Kravitz and her cousin Trudy Olszewski of Forty Fort are part of the committee that is working on the slate of events, and they have many fond memories of growing up in the church — from singing in children’s choirs to socializing with long-time pastor Dr. Jule Ayers.

He was a frequent visitor to the home of their grandmother, Jean Sherbine Norcross, who led a “circle” of women that supported missionary work and, in 1954, became the church’s first female elder.

First Presbyterian has been known for many activities over the years, hosting an Alternative Christmas Craft Fair in early December, serving during the summer as the site of the Peace & Justice Center’s Peace Camp for children, and starting a Christmas Together community dinner that evolved into a delivery of takeout holiday meals.

The Covid pandemic recently put a damper on some activities, but the committee is hopeful that the virus will become less of a threat.

And they’re eager to share their downtown church with the community, envisioning its recently refurbished kitchen as the setting for cooking classes and some upstairs rooms, once used for Sunday School, as a day care center.

Other groups that might want to use space at the church for meetings or events are welcome to discuss the possibility.

For now, the committee is ready to announce this schedule of activities:

Feb. 27, at a time to be announced, a piano trio concert featuring John Michael Vaida on violin, Christiane Appenheimer-Vaida on cello and Brian Farrell on piano.

March 10, the showing of a family-oriented video that tells the story of Noah and his ark. With refreshments.

March 27 at 3 p.m., a vocal program featuring Maggie Boga, Wes Poole, Moses Melville, Hannah Gabriel, Gwyneth Hecht, and Brian Farrell

MAY 12-15, during Wilkes-Barre’s annual Fine Arts Fiesta, the church will sponsor a children’s art competition

May 19 at 7 p.m., in celebration of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic’s 50th season as well as the church’s 250th birthday, members of the Philharmonic’s woodwind section will perform works by Samuel Barber, Valerie Coleman, and French masters.

June 16. The cornerstone, which was installed 50 years ago during the 200th anniversary celebration, will be opened.

July 3. A concert by the American Guild of Organists, in honor of Independence Day

Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. A performance by the internationally acclaimed The King’s Brass.

Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. An anniversary church service followed by luncheon at the Westmoreland Club.

Oct. 7. A Grand Music Celebration featuring the NEPA Chamber Music Society, Guest Organist Mark Laubach and members of the the Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic.