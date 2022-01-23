Churnetski Transportation and Auto Repair to close after more than 90 years

Larry Churnetski stands outside his business, Churnetski Transportation and Auto Repair, in Sugar Notch. Churnetski, his employees, his customers and all who know him are saddened by the news that the business will be shutting down sometime this summer. ‘It’s time to retire,’ he said. ‘My age is a factor. The pandemic is another factor. And we have a buyer for the property.’

Larry Churnetski takes a customer’s call at Churnetski Transportation and Auto Repair in Sugar Notch. ‘When I watched what my father did every day and how he enjoyed his work and the customers, I knew this was for me,’ he said.

SUGAR NOTCH — When you meet Larry Churnetski, you quickly understand why he has an eight-point Code of Ethics on his website and posted in his office at Churnetski Transportation and Auto Repair.

The Code of Ethics is how Churnetski, 71, and his late father before him have run their business and their lives for more than 93 years at 146 Hillside St. in Sugar Notch.

That’s why Churnetski, his employees, his customers and all who know him are saddened by the news that the business will be shutting down sometime this summer. It will mark the end of an era filled with countless stories and satisfied customers who will no doubt retain the spirit of that Code of Ethics just because they got to know Larry and his dad.

“It’s time to retire,” he said. “My age is a factor. The pandemic is another factor. And we have a buyer for the property.”

‘An institution’

Jonathan S. Comitz, an attorney with offices on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, has known Churnetski for years. His dad and Churnetski are friends as well.

“This is truly an end of an era,” Comitz said of the business shutting down. “He has owned and operated Churnetski Transportation in Sugar Notch for as long as I can remember and his father ran it before him. My grandfather and his father were friends and I can remember going to that garage when I was just a tyke. In any event, his garage is an institution and anyone who has ever been there or knows Larry would agree he is one of a kind.”

“Places like this do not exist anymore and it will be sad to see the garage close,” Comitz said. “But I am very happy for Larry, as he deserves to retire on his own terms.”

Comitz also said Churnetski is well-respected in the community

“And this did not happen by accident,” Comitz said. “His work at the garage enabled him to form many strong relationships and touch the lives of many people in many different ways. His quiet generosity over the years is unmatched. I have certainly learned from him and I am happy that I can call him my friend.”

‘I have no regrets’

That Code of Ethics seems to have been strictly followed by many over the decades.

Churnetski sat behind his desk and talked about the business, pausing from time to time to take a phone call and assure the customer that their vehicle would be ready that afternoon.

Churnetski joined his dad, John, at the business in 1972 after he graduated from Villanova University. The family homestead, demolished three months ago, sat next door. He now has five employees, down from the 43 when the business held the bus transportation contract with Hanover Area School District, which they sold in August 2021 after 49 years.

As he gets ready for retirement with Kate, his wife of 40 years, Churnetski said he looks forward to more trout fishing and relaxation.

So what about that Code of Ethics?

“That came about because essentially we wanted to treat our customers the way we would want to be treated,” Churnetski said. “The customers deserve that. They come here looking for good service and we provide that.”

As Comitz said, closing the business will mark the end of an incredible era. Churnetski wishes there was an end to the pandemic as well.

Churnetski said he expects all the buildings will be gone soon. He doesn’t know what the buyer has planned for the site, but it won’t be a garage.

“I have no regrets,” he said. “I’ve had great people work here over the years and our customers have been the best. They have all made a lasting impression on me.”

Even though he never thought he would work in the business, Churnetski said he is glad he did.

“When I watched what my father did every day and how he enjoyed his work and the customers, I knew this was for me,” Churnetski said. “I knew that I didn’t want to drop that ball.”

Churnetski’s father passed in December 1983, and the ball has never been dropped over the 38-plus years that followed.

‘We know your time is money’

On the business website, it states:

