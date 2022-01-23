🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 349 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,163.

The county’s total cases are now at 67,678 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 38,776 cases and 643 deaths; Monroe County has 34,643 cases and 456 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 12,333 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,572,500.

Weekly update

Post-vaccination data between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, and additional information is now posted online at: PA Post-Vaccination Data highlighting that unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals accounted for:

• 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

• 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

• 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

