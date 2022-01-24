🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Acting Secretary George Little announced Monday the suspension of in-person visitation at all state correctional institutions from Jan. 27 through Feb. 28 with the surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The move will allow facilities to more effectively allocate staff, Little said in a press release.

“Staffing levels have been significantly impacted throughout the winter months by the same uptick in COVID-19 cases that our communities are experiencing,” Little said. “Even when symptoms are mild, quarantine requirements for COVID-positive staff and close contacts of those who have tested positive have led to an increased reliance on voluntary and mandated overtime that is not sustainable.”

Recreation, education, and access to programming will not be impacted by the suspension in visitation. However, delivery of some services may be modified at the facility level to promote social distancing. Availability of no-cost video visits will be increased and the department will provide cable television to the incarcerated population at no charge during the month of February, the release said.

“We recognize the stress a suspension of in-person visitation may place on incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, and we will work to mitigate those issues. This is a temporary measure to ensure critical positions in our facilities remain staffed,” Little said.

Anyone with an in-person visit scheduled for January 27 or later will receive a cancellation notice by email. When onsite visitation resumes, visitors 12 and older will be required to affirm during the scheduling process they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and may be asked to provide proof of vaccination before entering the facility.

Up-to-date information on COVID-19 within the DOC system is available on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.