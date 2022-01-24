🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council’s combined work session and public meeting will be streamed on YouTube Thursday night under the health measures in place to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

The work session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the voting session at 6 p.m.

The link to view the live stream will be posted on the main page of the city’s web site, wilkes-barre.city.

Three resolutions submitted by Mayor George Brown are on the upcoming agenda:

• Designating the playground at Barney Farms park “The Nathan Gray Playground” in honor of 8-year-old Nathan Gray who died earlier this month from cancer.

• Entering into a lease-purchase agreement for two, 2022 Mack 20-yard garbage packmasters from Triple Cities Mack at a total cost of $359,870. The vehicles will be bought through the state’s cooperative purchasing program COSTARS.

• Filing a business plan and application for a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the state for the King’s College Times Leader Building Project on South Main Street.

Brown said the state awarded the RACP grant to King’s last year. The school is required to match the award. The city acts as the pass-through municipality for the grant.

The RACP funding will be used to rehabilitate the former Times Leader building. Planned improvements include: abatement of hazardous materials and structural and interior improvements.

King’s said it will “convert the building into a facility to prepare career-ready candidates into high-paying in-demand professions in the health sciences.”

Public comments can be sent by email to City Clerk Cathy Payne at [email protected] by 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Please include your name and indicate if the comments are on agenda items or any related Council matter. The public can participate by phone by calling (570) 580-1176. Calls prior to Council’s vote are limited to agenda items. Calls afterward can be on any related Council matter.

