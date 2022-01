🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to touring complications caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Wild Kratts LIVE tour has been cancelled, including the show at the F.M. Kirby Center scheduled for May 19.

Lauren Menn, Marketing Manager at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, said refunds are available at point of purchase.

— Bill O’Boyle