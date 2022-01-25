🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 342 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,171.

The county’s total cases are now at 68,200 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 39,048 cases and 650 deaths; Monroe County has 34,804 cases and 456 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 10,860 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,592,691.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

