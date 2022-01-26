Event set for March 20 at F.M. Kirby Center

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Twenty-five finalists have been chosen to compete on the stage of the F.M. Kirby Center in this year’s inaugural Luzerne County’s Got Talent competition.

The finals for the competition will be held on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Kirby Box Office or on Ticketmaster. Adult tickets are $20; ticket for ages 60+ and students 18 years old and under are $15. All veterans and active military members can receive a pair of complimentary tickets by contacting the box office or by emailing [email protected]

The field of talented local artists was cut down to 25 by a panel of four judges: Caila Klaiss, Joanne Monfiletto, Julie Sidoni, and Steve Reiss. The judges will ultimately decide who takes home the $1,000 grand prize in March.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

• Mia Adelstein,

• Artemisia Ashton,

• Abby Butler,

• Burn the Jukebox,

• Ashlyn Catina: The Michael Jackson Experience,

• James Curry Jr.,

• William Fehringer,

• Alexander Ferik,

• Cynthia Gunderman,

• Ray Hopkins,

• Louis Jablowski,

• Owen Kline,

• Isabella Locke,

• Lauren Majewski,

• Camryn Mallarkey,

• Dylan Mlaker,

• Averie Peruchetti,

• Justin Prenga,

• Lauren Roberts,

• Tatiana Schlifka,

• Megan Scuron,

• Leah Smith,

• Patrick Smith,

• Avery Stefanik,

• Take Three Acro Trio.

Additional cash prizes in the amounts of $750, $500 and $250 will be awarded by the audience. The event will be hosted by state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, of Eddie Day and the Starfires.

Profits from the show go towards music scholarships benefiting the nonprofit Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.