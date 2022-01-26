🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he crashed a vehicle into a building and assaulted and disarmed a city police officer in 2017 was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky sentenced Dennis Lavar Hall, 43, to nine months to two years incarceration followed by one year of probation on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

Hall pleaded guilty to the charges May 9, 2018, and remained free on $25,000 bail. When Hall failed to appear for his sentencing hearing July 3, 2018, a judge’s warrant was issued for his arrest.

It could not be confirmed Tuesday when he was captured.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city police officer responded to investigate a report a vehicle struck a building in the area of South Franklin and Horton streets on Nov. 29, 2017. The driver, identified as Hall, fled on foot.

The officer chased Hall behind a residence on Regent Street. Hall refused to remove a hand from a pocket resulting in the officer deploying a Taser, which had no effect.

Hall punched the officer several times and took away the stun gun.

The officer managed to slap the Taser out of Hall’s hand and dispensed pepper spray.

Hall then ran away as the officer gave chase and caught up to him again.

A good Samaritan came to the officer’s aid because he saw the officer was “struggling to keep the guy down with all his might,” court records say.