EXETER — After 40 years in education — half of it with the Wyoming Area School District — Superintendent Janet Serino’s promised retirement came one firm step closer at Tuesday’s monthly School Board meeting, with the board accepting her submitted letter of resignation effective June 6.

Serino’s imminent departure has loomed for at least six months. At the July 2021 board meeting, a wide ranging discussion on hiring policies sparked by audience members led to questions about Serino’s replacement. A person asked about a previous proposal to hire an assistant superintendent, presumably to take over when Serino retired. Then-Board President Phillip Campenni said the board had not gone that route in order to see if Serino would offer a nominee.

Asked after that meeting about nominating someone, she pointed out the board could take that action without her input. When asked if she would consider staying an extra year to give the board more time to find a successor, Serino gave an unequivocal no. She is living up to that commitment.

Serino came to the district from 20 years in the Catholic School system. She was appointed as district curriculum director, then assistant superintendent before getting the top job.

The board also voted to keep any property tax increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year within a state limit known as the Act 1 Index. The index can vary each year and in each district. Wyoming Area’s maximum increase for the coming school year is 4.6%.

Approving the resolution does not mean there will be any tax increase. Under state law, it means the school board has until May 30 to pass a preliminary budget. Without the resolution, the board would have to approve a preliminary budget within the next few weeks.

The board split 4-3 with one abstention on a motion to change the title of School Police Officer Chris Alberigi to Chief of District Police and Director of Safety and Security, changing the job from 10 months to 12 months and raising his salary from about $49,300 to about $59,000. Board Member Paul Porfirio questioned the expense and purpose, voting no along with Gerald Stofko and vice president Phillip Campenni. David Alberigi abstained.

At the start of the meeting, Serino announced the district was awarded a $12,000 state school safety grant, and had won $500 in a Jersey Mike’s School Spirit contest.

The board also:

• Approved a change order from Troy Mechanical, Inc. related to a walk platform for the area over a pit in the pool mechanical room at a cost of $11,062, and approved payment to Troy Mechanical for the natatorium pool sand filter at a cost of $265,484.

• Approved an “Administration Compensation plan,” or Act 93 agreement, retroactive to July 1, 2021. The state law known as Act 93 covers compensation deals with some non-unionized employees, most often administrators.

• Approved a motion to hire, or contract the services of, a grant writer.

• Approved medical leaves of absence for secondary math teacher Amy Esposito, first grade teacher Lisa Hogan, fifth grade teacher Courtney DeLucca and secretary Kathleen Youells.

• Appointed Michael Parduski as a long-term substitute teacher at an annual salary of $40,883, pro-rated to the duration of assignment.

• Appointed as head coaches Rob Lemoncelli for baseball, Mason Byers for boys lacrosse, Carl DeLuca for girls lacrosse, John McNeil for softball, Bill Roberts for boys tennis and Joe Pizano for track and field.

• Appointed Tia Atkins and Melissa Appel as personal care aides.

• Increased the daily pay for substitute teachers from $100 to $120.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish