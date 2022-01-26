🔊 Listen to this

Volunteers from Fork Over Love and the Rolling Mill Hill Residents Association held a food distribution event at St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church on Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, with meals donated by MVD Restaurant and Bar.

Volunteers handed out meals in a drive-thru style line in the church’s parking lot, and also brought meals door-to-door to families in the area.

The leftover meals were donated to the city’s Code Blue shelter, set up at the Calvary Bible Church on Academy Street.