WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Office of Economic & Community Development detailed how it spent federal funds in 2021 and sought input on where to direct the money this year.

At a public hearing Tuesday afternoon at City Hall the OECD staff listed the expenditures funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program and the HOME Investment Partnership Program. The funding paid for demolitions, street paving, home rehabilitation, parks, public services and the purchase of equipment for the fire department.

Joyce Zaykowski, OECD director, said public comments help identify projects and unmet needs in the community.

“Some of the things are very reachable and some of things, they’re just not eligible activities,” Zaykowski explained.

Zaykowski noted the funding can’t be used to plant trees. But she said she can try to incorporate trees into a project as she did at the Rolling Mill Park.

The office paid $57,577 to construct the park on the corner of Grove and McCarragher streets. Work has started on the walkways for the Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park, but the office will list the engineering costs of $22,247 in the 2021 Action Plan.

The office paid $14,300 for the demolition of the house at 101-103 Westminster St. and $15,500 for the demolition of the house at 120 Sambourne St. A house at 42-44 Monroe was torn down this year at a cost of $13,800. All three were awarded to the lowest responsible bidders.

Funds paid $85,045 for emergency home rehabilitation to cover costs for hot water heaters, furnaces or the loss of something that would put the residents at the risk of being homeless. “This year we did 15 emergency rehabs,” Zaykowski said.

The office also completed four, owner-occupied rehabs to address code violations and lead-based paint issues, said Nic Cave, the office program director. Counting a fifth that is 90% completed, a total of $120,995 was spent in 2021. Three others are bid out at a cost of $78,197.

“As of Jan. 18, 2022 there are 48 eligible households on the current waiting list,” Cave said.

Other expenditures included:

• $621,104 for milling and paving of streets and improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• $194,135 for public services.

• $304,450 for administrative costs equal to 20% of the budget.

• $51,865 for equipment for the fire department.

The office proposed amending the 2021 Action Plan to include American Rescue Plan pandemic relief funding for the income eligible home improvement and closing and down payment programs.

The office has received 63 applications for up to $7,500 in home improvements. Three of the four applications are pending for up to $7,500 in closing and down payments and one check worth an estimated $4,700 has been issued, Zaykowski said.

Crystal Kotlowski, Northeast PA director for Volunteers of America Pennsylvania, offered the only public comment. She said the organization runs a shelter and provides housing and supportive services for people in Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding areas. The city and its police and fire departments are participating on a task force with the organization to address unmet needs downtown, she said.

There is a need for a 24/7 shelter for men, couples, families with children and people with pets, Kotlowski said.

“There is a need for enhanced physical and mental health services within the community. A lot of the people we interact with are experiencing a mental health crisis of some sort,” Kotlowski added.

Additional public comments can be sent to: Office of Economic & Community Development, Attention, Joyce Zaykowski, 40 East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 or by email to [email protected]

The office is also seeking input on the 2022 Community Survey to identify housing and community development needs in the city.

