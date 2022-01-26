🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 395 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,178.

The county’s total cases are now at 68,595 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 39,464 cases and 654 deaths; Monroe County has 34,951 cases and 461 deaths.

The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 12,748 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,605,439.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

