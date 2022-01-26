🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury in Scranton indicted a Wilkes-Barre man on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges James Rodriguez Jr., 29, also known by his musical rap name Mack Mulla, conspired with others to possess and distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

The indictment further alleges Rodriguez Jr. aided the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a person on Oct. 27, and possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl and marijuana he intended to distribute while in possession of multiple firearms and a shotgun.

The indictment seeks forfeiture of firearms and Rodriguez’s Porsche.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Kingston police and he Luzerne County Drug Task Force.