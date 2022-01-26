🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Samuel O’Connell has been tapped to serve as Coal Creative’s first Chief Creative Officer, the local marketing agency announced Wednesday.

O’Connell, 30, will now set and advance the company’s creative agenda, ensuring every project meets an exceptional standard of excellence and that the team continues to push the limits of creative innovation, according to a press release issued by Coal Creative Wednesday afternoon.

“As a creative agency, we needed someone in this role to bring together all of our departments under one cohesive creative vision,” said Coal Creative CEO Holly Pilcavage. “Sam understands where the industry is headed and knows how to turn brilliant concepts into campaigns that work.”

O’Connell, who previously served as the agency’s creative director, was one of the agency’s first employees. Now, Coal Creative features 13 full-time employees, with expanding operations and more complex assignments.

In his new role, O’Connell will synchronize teams behind video, design and web projects to ensure continuity and effectiveness.

O’Connell started his career at the age of 15, designing ads for a local magazine. He has also produced several short and feature-length films, including the award-winning “blackhole.”