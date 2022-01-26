🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors won’t pursue criminal homicide charges against a Nescopeck man who admitted to causing injuries that resulted in the death of his 11-week old son in 2019.

Jeffery Blake Hutcheson, 24, was arrested by state police at Shickshinny after his son, Terran Jayce Hutcheson, died at Berwick Hospital on Sept. 28, 2019.

While state police at the time stated homicide charges may be pending, prosecutors opted not to pursue the highest charge as medical experts were inconclusive in determining the exact cause of death for the infant.

In court Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh said a plea agreement was reached with Hutcheson, who pled guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement and will sentence Hutcheson March 31. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Hutcheson appeared at the hearing via video conference from the county correctional facility while his attorney, Demetrius Fannick, was in court.

According to court records, Hutcheson and his girlfriend drove the baby to the hospital after finding the infant unresponsive.

When troopers interviewed Hutcheson, he claimed he put the baby to sleep on a couch and went upstairs to sleep. He was awakened in the middle of the night when the baby began crying, and he went downstairs and laid down beside the baby.

Hutcheson claimed the baby fell back to sleep and when he awoke, he noticed the baby was not breathing.

A physician at Berwick Hospital found the baby’s ribs were broken, consisting of old and new fractures and a bruise on the infant’s head, court records say.

During a second interview with troopers, court records say, Hutcheson admitted to squeezing the baby to the point of fracturing the infant’s ribs.