🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo released a report Wednesday on the 2022 raises provided to non-union staff based on merit evaluations.

The raises cost the general fund operating budget $100,015, with another $77,369 from outside funding streams, the administration said.

In addition, raises for the district attorney and controller’s offices were a total of $28,092.

Crocamo said the raise amounts fell within the budget allocation provided by county council.

These figures don’t include raises granted for non-union workers in court branches.

Here are the employees by department, along with the percentage increases they received and their new total annual compensation:

• 911

2.5%: Brian Black, $53,582; Megan Louise Felsman, $66,033; William Ives, $58,615; Patricia Petriga, $54,092; Fred Rosencrans (director), $77,265; Victor Shovlin, $49,697; David Skoronski, $65,996; Andrew Zahorsky, $61,124

2%: Angela Czapla, $47,967; Kristen Dipko, $48,450; John Engleman, $51,264; Gina Krone, $51,389; Frank Lasiewicki, $51,016; Stephen McDaniels, 51,137; Christopher Meeker, $56,100; Jacob Schmitt, $48,450; Barbara Wesley, $51,137

1.5%: John Nilles, $40,600

• Agency on Aging

2.5%: Mary Roselle (director), $83,995

2%: Sandra Acornley, $40,800; Brian McAdarra, $45,778; Sheila Rothenbecker, $35,320; Mary Schell, $53,040

1%: Susan Harding, $61,818

• Assessor

1.5%: Michael Lavelle, $50,750

• Boiler Plant

2%: Robert Dudick, $38,746

• Budget/Finance

3%: Danielle Cunningham, $49,955; Brian Swetz (division head), $96,337

2%: Jennifer Musto, $70,383

1.5%: Peggy Baloga, $43,385; Lee Ann Holub, $29,991

1%: Erin Chiogna, $35,350; James Evanoski, $51,424;

• Building/Grounds

2%: Ali Bonomo, $35,190

• Children and Youth

3%: John Alunni, $72,672;

2.5%: Christopher Harrison, $57,881; Harry Skene, $57,881

2%: Paul Galante, $73,440; Nicholas Seaman, $54,825; William Urbanski, $54,825

1.5%: Ceil Bartolai, $62,917; Donna Domiano, $68,437; Ellen Dymond, $51,903; Georgine Meyers Faux, $47,968; Kelly Gaughan, $56,607; Scott Hampton, $54,556; David Maslowski, $43,816; Lisa Koval Wall, $77,110

• Community Development

3%: Catherine Hilsher, $68,335; Andrew Reilly (director), $82,382

2%: Michelle Fennell, $49,188; Mark Hurst, $51,374; Jay Zupa, $46,818

• Controller

2.5%: Wendy Saxe, $50,555

• Convention & Visitor’s Bureau

3%: Megan Filak, $42,562

2.5%: Donna Keyes, $53,534; Gaye Nowak, $31,365

• Coroner

3%: Kaitlin Keating-Storz, $32,960

2.5%: Joseph Jacobs, $47,663

2%: Francis Hacken (coroner), $64,260

• County Manager

2.5%: Michele Sparich, $56,610; Jennifer Thomas, $48,357

• DA Highway & DUI

3%: Rebecca Rybak, $38,873

• District Attorney

4.9%: Chester Dudick, $76,600; Thomas Hogans, $68,096

3%: Michelle Giza, $55,202; John Majikes, $46,350; Daniel Marsh, $54,590; Drew McLaughlin, $61,800; Daniel Mimnaugh, $51,412; James O’Malley, $46,350; William Patton, $46,336; Anthony Ross, $95,434; Brian Sarafinko, $51,500; John Weiss, $46,350; Daniel Zola, $71,070

2%: Kristina Jordan, $36,720

• Drug and Alcohol

2.5%: Ryan Hogan (director), $71,238

1.5%: Michelle Galey, $42,963; Joy Gavrish, $40,888; Jill Sprau, $45,783

1%: Marie Baratta, $38,220; Pamela Coveleski, $53,362; Dawn McQuiston, $40,687

• Emergency Management

3%: Lucille Morgan (director), $66,950

2.5%: David Elmore, $52,612; Charles Krommes Jr., $36,593; William Sharksnas, $38,220

• Engineers

2.5%: William McIntosh, $72,543; Edgar Stark, $56,046

2%: Gregory Parrs, $55,712; Lawrence Plesh, $78,274

• Human Resources

3%: Jessica Beishline, $43,693; Angela Gavlick (director), $85,216; Lynnmarie Shedlock, $53,560

2%: Neva Colella, $42,840; Allison Lussier, $42,840

• Human Services

3%: Lynn Hill (division head), $94,280; Adam Wiernusz, $75,324

2.5%” Chris Dalessandro, $62,573; Margaret Manley, $60,751; Joseph Unvarsky, $33,920

2%: Maria Cinti, $36,720; Caitlin Holland, $45,900; Crystal Jennings, $38,760; James Kolojejchick, $46,797; Cheryl Nagy, $41,706; Susan Nat, $38,544; Maria Pavlick, $48,709;

• Information Technology

2%: Peter Ackourey, $49,980; Tina Dorshefski, $53,040; Robert Dunn, $52,723; Edward James, $52,467; Andrew Mesaris, $39,780; Andrew Zbikowski, $43,860

• Corrections

3%: Robert Hetro, $68,842; Thomas Wall, $64,890

2.5%: Christina Oprishko Beyer, $52,083; John Robshaw, $67,650; James Wilbur, $68,381

2%: John Ameen, $68,999; Kaitlyn Romiski, $64,260

1.5%: William Brown, $65,064; Randal Williams, $63,945

• Mapping

2.5%: Daniel Reese (director), $63,858

2%: Rachael Grube, $51,000

• Mental Health/Developmental Services

2.5%: Tara Fox (director), $75,381; Joan Kaminski, $53,321

2%: Amy Tomkoski, $60,454

• Prison Minimal Offenders Unit

2.5%: Nick Lermitte, $53,883

2%: Fred White, $62,271

• Planning/Zoning

2%: Alan Brezinski, $46,818; Christopher Chapman, $54,060; Matthew Jones (director), $65,280

1.5%: Jay Schectman, $49,227

• Corrections Administration

3%: Karen Krzysik, $42,323

2.5%: Mark Rockovich (division head), $87,872

2%: Deborah Schloss, $36,720

• Prothonotary

2.5%: Joan Hoggarth (division head), $87,442

2%: James Haddock (director), $56,114; James Jesikiewicz, $40,800

• Public Defender

3%: Bruce Reddock, $56,611

2.5%: Alison Evans, $44,289; Steven Greenwald (division head), $100,616

2%: Randy Shaw, $47,736

• Purchasing

2%: Mary Ann Amesbury (director), $54,570

• Recorder of Deeds

3%: Mary Dysleski (director), $58,919

• Record Storage

2.5%: Edward Kovalski, $52,686

• Road and Bridge

2.5%: Carl Lisowski, $38,868

2%: Wayne Mitchell (director), $49,949

• Sheriff

1%: Joanna Jinks, $44,542

2.5%: Ryan Foy, $48,678; Eugene Gurnari, $47,724; Brian Szumski (sheriff), $65,648

• Solicitor

3%: Patrick Della Valle, $59,343

2.5%: Mark Makowski, $58,134; Paula Radick, $54,325; Carol Thomas, $43,050

• Special Legal Services

2.5%: Janan Tallo, $59,265

2%: Michael Kostelaba, $53,142; Liza Prokop, $34,680; Joanna Bryn Smith, $56,114

• Treasurer

3%: David Muroski, $58,542

2%: Laura Beers, $58,242

• Veteran Affairs

2.5%: James Spagnola (director), $57,083