Local providers including Geisinger, River View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearbrook Treatment Center and many more came out to meet potential job-seekers.

Alicia Campana (left) and June Hannon from Commonwealth Health, one of 12 local healthcare providers attending Wednesday’s event.

Twelve of the area’s largest local healthcare providers gathered under one roof at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wilkes-Barre Township for the Times Leader Media Group’s Healthcare Hiring Event on Wednesday.

Prospective job-seekers were invited to browse through each provider’s station, gathering information and making inroads to finding employment in the healthcare system. The event featured packaged snack items courtesy of Culinary Creations by Metz.